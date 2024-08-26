Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian mass attack
Edit post

Russia has launched largest attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion, Air Force reports

by Kateryna Hodunova August 26, 2024 9:23 PM 2 min read
Russia has launched the largest attack all over Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.
This photograph shows smoke rising over buildings in Kyiv, following a Russian air attack on Aug. 26, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has launched the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Aug. 26.

Seven people were killed and 47 were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russian forces carried out an attack targeting 15 oblasts, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 drones, while Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones, according to the Air Force. Russian strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv, part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Ukrainian forces intercepted one Kinzhal ballistic missile, one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, one Kh-22 cruise missile, 99 Kh-101, Kalibr, and Kh-59/69 cruise missiles, as well as 99 Shahed-type drones.

A few drones disappeared from location radars and were lost in the Ukrainian territory. Two unmanned aerial vehicles crossed the border with Belarus.

Ukraine deployed all available resources to repel the attack, including jets, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, the Air Force said.

Russia attacks Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones, Zelensky says
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 26, killing seven people, injuring nearly 50 others, and targeting the country’s energy infrastructure once again.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Following the mass Russian attack against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The group discussed the efficiency of air defense and electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups in each region, among other issues.

Demining operations are underway at the sites affected by Russian attacks. In some areas, Russian forces attacked civilian facilities with cluster munitions. Sappers must check the locations before power engineers can start repairing, according to Zelensky.

Belarus gathering significant number of troops, weaponry along Ukraine’s border ‘under guise of exercises,’ Ukraine says
Belarus’ Armed Forces are “concentrating a significant number of personnel” as well as weaponry along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus “under the guise of exercises,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warned on Aug. 25, citing information gathered by the country’s intelligence sources.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.