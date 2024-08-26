Russia has launched largest attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Aug. 26.

Seven people were killed and 47 were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russian forces carried out an attack targeting 15 oblasts, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 drones, while Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones, according to the Air Force. Russian strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv, part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Ukrainian forces intercepted one Kinzhal ballistic missile, one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, one Kh-22 cruise missile, 99 Kh-101, Kalibr, and Kh-59/69 cruise missiles, as well as 99 Shahed-type drones.

A few drones disappeared from location radars and were lost in the Ukrainian territory. Two unmanned aerial vehicles crossed the border with Belarus.

Ukraine deployed all available resources to repel the attack, including jets, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, the Air Force said.

Following the mass Russian attack against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The group discussed the efficiency of air defense and electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups in each region, among other issues.

Demining operations are underway at the sites affected by Russian attacks. In some areas, Russian forces attacked civilian facilities with cluster munitions. Sappers must check the locations before power engineers can start repairing, according to Zelensky.