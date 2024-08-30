Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force, Dismissal, Volodymyr Zelensky, War
Edit post

Zelensky dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

by Kateryna Denisova August 30, 2024 8:07 PM 2 min read
Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk presents awards to the soldiers of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces, who defend Kyiv Oblast and other areas, at an undisclosed location on June 20, 2023. (Mykola Oleshchuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Aug. 30.

The decision was announced on the Presidential Office’s official website.

Oleshchuk has served in the position since Aug. 9, 2021.

In his evening address, Zelensky thanked Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and soldiers of mobile firing groups and air defense units.

"(I thank) everyone who is really fighting for Ukraine — for the result. And it is also necessary at the command level. We must strengthen ourselves. And we must take care of people. Take care of the personnel. Take care of all our soldiers," the president said without elaborating on the reason for the dismissal.

Oleshchuk's dismissal came a day after the Ukrainian military confirmed that, the F-16 fighter jet, which had been recently delivered to the country and was being operated by Ukraine's top pilot Oleksii Mes with the call sign "Moonfish," had crashed while defending against a mass Russian drone and missile attack against the country on Aug. 26. Mes was killed in the crash.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had established a special commission to look into what caused the crash.

Oleshchuk said that Ukraine had "received a preliminary report" from the U.S., which he said "has already joined the investigation into the causes (of the crash)."

An unnamed U.S. defense official told Reuters that the crash "did not appear to be the result of Russian fire" and said that other causes, including "pilot error" and "mechanical failure," were being investigated.

Oleshchuk pledged to get to the bottom of the crash, and said that "no one has hidden anything (or is) hiding anything (now)."

Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko, commander of the "Center" Air Command, was appointed as Ukraine's acting Air Force commander.

Ukrenergo chief may face dismissal amid energy security concerns and corruption probe, media claims
The head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, may face dismissal “in the near future,” Economic Pravda reported on Aug. 30, citing unnamed government sources and energy company contacts.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.