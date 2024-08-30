Skip to content
Ukrenergo chief may face dismissal amid energy security concerns and corruption probe, media claims

by Kateryna Denisova August 30, 2024 6:43 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, speaks to journalists about damage to Ukraine's electricity supply in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
The head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, may face dismissal "in the near future," Economic Pravda reported on Aug. 30, citing unnamed government sources and energy company contacts.

The report follows a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials, where they discussed the energy situation, including the recent Russian attack and the construction of defense facilities.

"Kudrytskyi is accused of improperly implementing previous decisions of the headquarters of the supreme commander-in-chief and poor protection of Ukrenergo facilities," the source told the media outlet.

Kudrytskyi has not yet commented on these reports.

His dismissal would require a majority vote from Ukrenergo's six-member supervisory board.

Appointed in 2020, Kudrytskyi is also facing a pre-trial investigation ordered by the High Anti-Corruption Court last month, related to alleged corruption.

Russia has repeatedly used mass attacks against Ukraine's energy grid to break the country's ability and resolve to fight off the invasion, first during the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023 and then again in the spring of 2024.

After a relative lull over the summer that gave Ukraine a chance to restore some of its capacity, Russia launched fresh attacks in the past few days, again necessitating restrictions on energy consumption.

The largest-ever aerial strike against Ukraine took place on Aug. 26 with Russia firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure.

'A near-death feeling:' Largest-yet Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure brings back widespread power outages
Viktoriia Skyba, a 29-year-old mother of two, didn’t have the time to reach a bomb shelter when Russia attacked her town during what Ukrainian officials have said is the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. She saw a missile flying above her house and a large pillar of
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
