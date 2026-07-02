Train collision with minibus reported in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne Oblast

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become known.

A minibus collided with a train at a crossing in northwestern Rivne Oblast, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on July 2.

Details of the accident have not yet been made public but as of 3:00 p.m. local time Ukrzaliznytsia said that there were preliminary reports of both fatalities and injuries. They did not specify the number of casualties.

"All circumstances of the accident will be established based on the results of the inspection," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Traffic in the area has been restricted while police, railway, and rescue workers are on the scene.