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Train collision with minibus reported in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne Oblast

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by Kate Tsurkan
Train collision with minibus reported in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne Oblast
A Ukrainian Railways train at the railway station in Dnipro. (Mykola Miakshykov / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become known.

A minibus collided with a train at a crossing in northwestern Rivne Oblast, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on July 2.

Details of the accident have not yet been made public but as of 3:00 p.m. local time Ukrzaliznytsia said that there were preliminary reports of both fatalities and injuries. They did not specify the number of casualties.

"All circumstances of the accident will be established based on the results of the inspection," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Traffic in the area has been restricted while police, railway, and rescue workers are on the scene.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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