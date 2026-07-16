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Ukrainian parliament appoints Koretskyi as prime minister

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by Oleg Sukhov
Ukrainian parliament appoints Koretskyi as prime minister
Serhii Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz, during a briefing with members of the Cabinet in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2026. (Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Serhii Koretskyi as prime minister on July 16.

Koretskyi, CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz, was nominated by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 15. Koretskyi's Cabinet is expected to be appointed later on July 16.

Analysts and lawmakers have told the Kyiv Independent that Koretskyi has a good reputation.

However, his appointment was marred by controversy over the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He was widely seen as highly effective, and Zelensky's decision to fire him triggered nationwide protests on July 16.

David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said on July 15 that Koretskyi's experience at Naftogaz "will be invaluable, especially now as Ukraine prepares for what could be the most difficult winter in its history."

Before entering the state energy sector, Koretskyi built his career in Ukraine's private fuel industry. In 2013, he became CEO of the Continuum Group and its WOG gas station network. He was the founder and owner of the Ukrainian coffee chain Idealist Coffee Co.

Koretskyi also led the state-owned energy companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta from 2022 until 2025.

Koretskyi officially assumed the role of Naftogaz CEO in May 2025, after being appointed by the company's supervisory board. His tenure has focused on maintaining Ukraine's energy infrastructure stability amid Russian strikes on production facilities.

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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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