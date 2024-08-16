Ukrainian paratroopers show footage of Kursk incursion's start

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military on Aug. 16 published for the first time footage of the early hours of the cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6.

The unprecedented operation hit its 10-day mark on Aug. 15, with Kyiv claiming to have seized 1,150 square kilometers of Russian territory and 82 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

The video released by the Airborne Assault Troops Command's press office combines drone footage with recordings taken by soldiers on the ground.

It appears to show Ukrainian soldiers, tanks, and armored vehicles entering Kursk Oblast, destroying or capturing Russian forces, and removing a Russian flag while displaying the banner of Ukrainian airborne troops.

0:00 / 1× A video presented by the Ukrainian military as footage of the first hour of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2024. (Airborne Assault Troops Command)

"Demining, breaching the border, destroying the enemy's defense lines, air attacks, artillery, prisoners," the video's description read.

"Careful preparation, planning, surprise, fighting spirit, and informational silence became decisive in the initial stage of the operation."

Some experts connected Ukraine's tactical success in Kursk Oblast with the effective use of combined arms, namely tanks, artillery, and drones.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Despite mounting reports that Russia is moving at least some forces to the sector, Kyiv's troops in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.