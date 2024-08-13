Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kursk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Kursk incursion aims to divert Russian troops, protect Ukrainian border regions, Kyiv says

by Elsa Court and Kateryna Hodunova August 13, 2024 3:24 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride a Soviet-made armored fighting vehicle MT-LB psat fields of sunflowers in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Russia, on Aug. 11, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast aims to prevent Moscow from sending additional reinforcements to the front in Donbas and stop Russian cross-border strikes, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a press conference on Aug. 13 attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not seek to seize territory. We want to protect the lives of our people," spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

Until now, Kyiv has been mostly tight-lipped about the goals of its operation, which has reportedly led to Ukrainian forces controlling 1,000 square kilometers of Russian land since Aug. 6.

Russia's regional authorities said that Ukraine is in control of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 12, claiming that the incursion was up to 12 kilometers deep along a 40-kilometer front.

"I would like to remind you that since the beginning of this summer, Ukraine's Sumy Oblast has been targeted with over 2,000 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, drones, 255 guided bombs, and more than a hundred missiles, launched from Kursk Oblast," Tykhyi said.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have sufficient capabilities to carry out long-range strikes with the weapons it has to defend itself against this terror," Tykhyi said.

Kursk incursion and Crimea strikes could ease pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas forces
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week is lifting some hopes for Ukrainian soldiers losing ground on the eastern front amid worsening manpower and ammunition shortages. Ukraine launched its stunning counterattack in the northeast into Russian territory 10 months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

"Therefore, there is a need to liberate these border areas – with the help of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – from the Russian military contingent that strikes at Ukraine."

The Kursk incursion also helps to prevent Russia from "moving additional units to Donetsk Oblast and complicating (Russian) military logistics," the spokesperson added.

After Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 30.

Tykhyi added that Moscow "would very much like to see" violations of international and humanitarian law in the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast.

"They would very much like to see this and use it in their propaganda."

There are "reasonable" fears that Russia may fabricate incidents, "including those involving Russian soldiers disguised as the Ukrainian military," Tykhyi said.

Ukraine has warned its partners "to be prepared for such developments," he added.

Authors: Elsa Court, Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.