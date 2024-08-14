Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russian troops, Ukrainian armed forces, War, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine captures over 100 Russian troops in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2024 2:26 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian military vehicle drives from the direction of the border with Russia carrying blindfolded men in Russian military uniforms, in the Sumy region, on August 13, 2024 (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces operating in Kursk Oblast have captured more than 100 Russian troops since midnight on Aug. 14, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a post on Telegram, Zelensky said he had received a morning report from Syrskyi and that "further progress" had been made in the incursion.

"(Ukrainian forces have advanced) from 1 to 2 kilometers in different areas from the beginning of the day," Syrskyi said.

"And more than 100 Russian soldiers have been captured during the same period."

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region.

Zelensky said on Aug. 13 that "hundreds" of Russian soldiers have so far surrendered during the operation.

In his post on Aug. 14, Zelensky said he was "grateful to all involved," and the taking of Russian prisoners would allow Ukraine to return more of its own POWs being held by Russia.

"This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters on Aug. 13 that "unlike Russia, Ukraine does not seek to seize territory" but wants to "protect the lives of our people."

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast aims to prevent Moscow from sending additional reinforcements to the front in Donbas and stop Russian cross-border strikes, Tykhyi said.

Kursk incursion deals blow to Putin’s prestige marking first ground invasion of Russia since World War II
The 1,000 square kilometers Ukraine says it controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast amounts to a tiny share of Russia’s massive terrain. Yet, politically, the surprise Ukrainian move poses one of the biggest challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The stunning operation, conducted…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:16 AM  (Updated: )

Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases.

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast that hosts a Russian airfield and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located.
12:01 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Oleksandr Myhulia, an experienced Ukrainian pilot and commander of an aviation unit of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade squadron, was killed in action on Aug. 12, the brigade said on Aug. 14.
9:56 AM

Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast 'are defensive,' Polish PM says.

"What the Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing to Ukraine's territory bears the hallmarks of genocide and inhuman crimes. Ukraine has every right to wage war in such a way as to paralyze Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.