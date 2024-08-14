Ukraine captures over 100 Russian troops in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces operating in Kursk Oblast have captured more than 100 Russian troops since midnight on Aug. 14, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a post on Telegram, Zelensky said he had received a morning report from Syrskyi and that "further progress" had been made in the incursion.

"(Ukrainian forces have advanced) from 1 to 2 kilometers in different areas from the beginning of the day," Syrskyi said.

"And more than 100 Russian soldiers have been captured during the same period."

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region.

Zelensky said on Aug. 13 that "hundreds" of Russian soldiers have so far surrendered during the operation.

In his post on Aug. 14, Zelensky said he was "grateful to all involved," and the taking of Russian prisoners would allow Ukraine to return more of its own POWs being held by Russia.

"This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls," he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters on Aug. 13 that "unlike Russia, Ukraine does not seek to seize territory" but wants to "protect the lives of our people."

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast aims to prevent Moscow from sending additional reinforcements to the front in Donbas and stop Russian cross-border strikes, Tykhyi said.