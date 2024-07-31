Skip to content
Ukrainian Navy claims attack on Russian weapons depot near Kursk

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2024 11:22 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A sign reading as "Kursk for you!" with the Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, is pictured the outside the village of Bolshoe Zhirovo, Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP) 
Ukraine's Navy carried out an attack on a weapons storage facility near the Russian city of Kursk overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 31.

Kursk is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border and nearly 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Odesa, where Ukraine's Navy is headquartered.

The attack, carried out in cooperation with other Defense Forces, targeted "a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment" near Kursk, the General Staff said.

"The work of enemy air defense and explosions at aiming points were observed," the General Staff said, adding that the "information about the result of the damage is being clarified."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it had downed one Neptune missile over Kursk Oblast overnight.

Neptune is Ukraine's ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers (190 miles). Ukrainian forces reportedly used Neptune missiles to sink Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva in April 2022.

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, reported on Telegram at around 2 a.m. local time that a fire had broken out at an unnamed facility in the region. Smirnov claimed that the fire had been contained by 4 a.m.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
