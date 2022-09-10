Ukrainian forces reportedly reach city center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Photos have circulated on social media of Ukrainian soldiers appearing to stand in front of the city council building of the strategic city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. A photo of Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of the city was posted on Sept. 9, showing signs that Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast is progressing quickly. The city of Kupiansk is a key transport hub in the region, and its capture could cut off supply lines to Russian forces in occupied Izium.