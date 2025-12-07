0 members on board

Ukraine reports frontline gain in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

2 min read
by Yuliia Taradiuk
A screenshot from a video showing Ukrainian soldiers holding Ukrainian flag and a flag of a brigade in Tykhe village, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (67th Mechanized Brigade / Facebook)

Amid an ongoing Russian offensive, Ukraine has liberated a village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as Russian forces made gains in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Ukrainian open-source mapping project DeepState and Ukraine's military reported.

Ukraine's 67th Mechanized Brigade liberated the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and raised the national flag, the brigade wrote in Facebook post on Dec. 6 that included a video of the operation.

On Nov. 21, Russian channels released a video showing soldiers waving flags near Oleksandrivka and claiming that the "East" Group had captured the settlements of Tykhe and Vidradne, the brigade said.

"But through coordinated, well-planned, and decisive actions, Ukraine's 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade expelled Russian forces from Tykhe and fully cleared the village of occupiers," it added.

Meanwhile, DeepState reported on Dec. 7 that Russian troops advanced near the settlement of Yampil in Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, and occupied Solodke in Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast — part of a larger trend of steady Russian advances ahead of the winter fighting season.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Solodke lies just northeast of the small city of Huliaipole, which is now threatened by Russia's push into eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Yampil is located north of the town of Siversk, which blocks Russian advances toward the larger urban cluster of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to the west.

Military analysts say that if Russia consolidates gains around Siversk, it could increase pressure on that defensive line by opening up new avenues of attack.

Where is Ukraine’s front line? The answer is getting harder, and more political
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
UkraineRussiaDnipropetrovsk OblastRussian troopsZaporizhzhia Oblast
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

