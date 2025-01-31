Skip to content
Ukrainian drones strike 'one of 10 largest oil refineries in Russia,' military says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2025 12:40 PM 2 min read
Alleged aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Lukoil-owned oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast on Jan. 31, 2025. (BAZA/Telegram)
Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery owned by Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers, in Volgograd Oblast overnight on Jan. 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

"This refinery is one of the 10 largest oil refineries in Russia in terms of design capacity and is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said in a statement.

The Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery was targeted in a joint operation of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR). It lies around 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Flashes and explosions were recorded near the plant, though the extent of the damage is still being assessed, the military said. The Lukoil refinery in Volgograd Oblast has been targeted multiple times during the war, including in February, July, and September 2023.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 49 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 25 in Rostov Oblast, eight in Volgograd Oblast, six in Kursk Oblast, and four in Yaroslav Oblast. Two drones each were reportedly destroyed over Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh, and Belgorod oblasts.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries and fuel depots, to disrupt supplies to Russian forces. The strikes are part of a broader strategy to weaken Russia's military logistics and economic resilience amid the ongoing war.

‘Dishonest’ to suggest Ukraine could have fully defeated Russia, retake Crimea, Rubio says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. has been “fund(ing) a stalemate” that “set (Ukraine) back a 100 years” and called for a swift resolution.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
