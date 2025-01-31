Ukrainian drones set fire to Russian oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast, authorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Jan. 31, targeting an oil refinery owned by Lukoil, one of the largest Russian oil producers, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

The wreckage of a downed drone fell on the refinery, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished, the governor of the southwestern Russian region claimed. According to Bocharov, one employee was injured and hospitalized.

Russian air defenses shot down 49 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Russian forces downed 25 drones in Rostov Oblast, eight in Volgograd Oblast, six in Kursk Oblast, and four in Yaroslav Oblast. Two drones each were destroyed over Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh, and Belgorod oblasts.

0:00 / 1× Footage that purports to show explosions during a Ukrainian drone attack against Volgograd Oblast, Russia, overnight on Jan. 31, 2025. (Baza)

Ukrainian drones have targeted the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd Oblast multiple times during the full-scale war, namely in February, July, and September last year.

In Voronezh Oblast, one of the drones fell on a car passing on the highway, injuring the driver, Governor Alexander Gusev said. In Voronezh, a drone reportedly inflicted minor damage to an industrial enterprise.

Drone debris broke electrical wires in Rostov Oblast, while no damage or casualties were recorded in Yaroslav Oblast. The authorities of Krasnodar Krai, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts have not yet commented on the attack.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the strikes. The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues. Oil profits are a crucial source of funding for Russia's war chest.