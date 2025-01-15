Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Attacks on Russia, Drone attack, Russian industry, War
Edit post

Drone hits distillery in Russia's Tambov Oblast, local media reports

by Abbey Fenbert January 15, 2025 3:47 AM 2 min read
Screenshot from a video purporting to show a fire at a distillery in Novaya Lyada, Tambov Oblast, Russia, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone struck a distillery in the village of Novaya Lyada in Russia's Tambov Oblast the night of Jan. 14, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing local residents.

Local residents said a fire broke out at the distillery, which is located near a military training ground.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russian officials have not commented on the alleged attack at the distillery. The government of Tambov Oblast claimed that air defense units intercepted a drone over the region and that it exploded "in a tree."

Previous drone attacks have reportedly targeted Russian alcohol plants, including facilities in Tambov Oblast. The Biokhim distillery in the town of Rasskazovo in Tambov Oblast allegedly caught fire after being struck by a drone in October 2025.

The distillery advertised its manufacture of "products of strategic importance for the state," including ethanol, a solvent used in the production of explosives.

The reported attack on Novaya Lyada comes a day after Ukraine launched its "most massive" attack against Russian military and industrial facilities, covering a range of up to 1,100 kilometers (620 miles), overnight on Jan. 13-14.

Ukrainian forces successfully struck chemical plants, refineries, and the Engels airbase's ammunition depots, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine targets Russian industrial plants, ammunition depots in overnight strike
Key developments on Jan. 14: * Ukraine targets Russia’s industrial plants, ammunition depots in ‘massive’ strike overnight * Equipping troops takes priority over lowering draft age, Zelensky says * Ukraine denies transferring Air Force personnel to infantry amid troop shortages * Germany to dep…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.