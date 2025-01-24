paint paint
Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast amid drone strike

by Sonya Bandouil January 24, 2025 3:25 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan, Russia. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire erupted at the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia after a mass drone attack targeting several regions, Russian Telegram channels reported on Jan. 23.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems also intercepted 49 drones across Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea.

Social media reports noted drone activity in Ryazan Oblast, located southeast of Moscow, where explosions were heard at the RNPK oil depot.

At least 10 drones were reportedly shot down over the facility, and a fire broke out.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andrey Kovalenko, said that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities in the Russian oil industry, though it is under sanctions.

“The refinery plays an important role in providing fuel for both the civilian and military-industrial complex of Russia,” he said on Telegram.

“It produces fuel for military equipment, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel and other types of petroleum products used in tanks, aircraft, ships and other equipment of the Russian Armed Forces.”

The attack comes amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Ukraine has targeted Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine a key funding source for Russia's war effort.

Ukrainian soldiers near Velyka Novosilka at risk of encirclement, spokesperson says
“Velyka Novosilka is currently in a rather difficult situation,” military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov said on Jan. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.