Ukrainian drones hit oil depot in western Russia's Kaluga Oblast, source says

Drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) hit an oil depot in the western Russian city of Kaluga, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 25.

The Kaluganefteprodukt oil facility, which is used to support Russian aggression in Ukraine, was struck by the drones at 0:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, leading to a series of blasts and a fire, the source claimed.

Kaluga, a city of roughly 340,000 people, lies approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

Videos shared on local Telegram channels show a fire and active air defenses in the city.

0:00 / 1× Footage that purports to show active air defense during a drone attack in Kaluga, Kaluga Oblast, Russia, overnight on Nov. 25, 2024. (HUR source)

Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed that eight drones were shot down overnight, resulting in a fire at an industrial facility that was later extinguished.

The official did not provide further details on possible damage and said there had been no casualties.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, the counter-disinformation chief at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, drones also targeted Kaluga's Taifun (Typhoon) factory, which produces radio-electronic equipment, missile and aviation components, and other military supplies.

It remains unclear whether the Taifun factory suffered damage, as the target was not mentioned by the HUR source.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Kyiv launches regular drone strikes against Russian territory, targeting military and industrial facilities to undermine Russia's war effort in Ukraine.