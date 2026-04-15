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Ukrainian deep strikes hit over 70 Russian industrial targets, including oil and gas sites, in March, Syrskyi says

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by Kollen Post
Ukrainian deep strikes hit over 70 Russian industrial targets, including oil and gas sites, in March, Syrskyi says
A screenshot from a video purporting to show a huge fire at the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai, Russia on March 12, 2026. (Telegram/Supernova)

Ukrainian forces struck 76 Russian industrial targets in March using long-range weapons, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram on April 15.

"With the goal of lowering the enemy's advance capabilities, we are maintaining a high strike intensity on military, defense industry, and other facilities on Russian territory that sustain the occupier's activities," Syrskyi wrote.

Fifteen of the 76 targets struck were oil refining facilities, according to Syrskyi.

Ukraine's attacks on Russian industrial facilities have been a feature of the war for years, but the effectiveness of the campaign, particularly when it comes to oil and gas refineries and transit points, has increased significantly in the past half year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said friendly nations facing higher fuel prices have asked Ukraine to scale back such attacks.

The situation along the front line is more challenging. Syrskyi said Russian forces are pressing Ukrainian positions along the 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) front as spring conditions set in.

"We counter Russian quantity with Ukrainian quality in conducting military operations, forcing the opponent to play by our rules and delaying the timelines for fulfilling its objectives," Syrskyi added.

Despite talk of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent months, particularly in feebly held corners of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian soldiers have been bracing for a step-up in Russian assaults.

Syrskyi, said that between March 17 and 20, Russia launched an offensive involving "tens of thousands of soldiers," with more than 6,000 killed.

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Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

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