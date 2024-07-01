Source: Ukrainian cyberattack leaves at least 250,000 consumers without connection in Russian-occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

A large-scale cyberattack carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) in late June left at least 250,000 consumers in occupied Crimea and other Russian-controlled territories without communication, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

HUR has reportedly carried out several cyberattacks in recent months.

One attack in June reportedly affected both the networks of consumers and the networks of operators that used the impacted infrastructure on Russian-occupied territories. Representatives of Russian providers call it "the most powerful DDoS attack they have ever experienced," the HUR said.

Russian-backed Miranda Media is one of the most affected providers is the telecom operator, according to the source. Its consumers could not use the network in occupied Crimea, as well as in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the source added.

Another "significantly affected" provider was FarLine, according to HUR.

The agency also attacked Russia's largest Internet providers operating in the peninsula in late June as well as the servers of propaganda media, and telecom operators, the source claimed.

The work of local accounting systems was reportedly obstructed, while the traffic registration and control system were also attacked, resulting in a long queue of cars trying to cross the illegally-built Kerch Bridge.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.