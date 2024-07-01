Skip to content
News Feed, Crimea, Cyberattack, Ukraine's military intelligence, Ukraine, Occupied territories
Source: Ukrainian cyberattack leaves at least 250,000 consumers without connection in Russian-occupied territories

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 6:35 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Yalta, Crimea, on June 18, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
A large-scale cyberattack carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) in late June left at least 250,000 consumers in occupied Crimea and other Russian-controlled territories without communication, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

HUR has reportedly carried out several cyberattacks in recent months.

One attack in June reportedly affected both the networks of consumers and the networks of operators that used the impacted infrastructure on Russian-occupied territories. Representatives of Russian providers call it "the most powerful DDoS attack they have ever experienced," the HUR said.

Russian-backed Miranda Media is one of the most affected providers is the telecom operator, according to the source. Its consumers could not use the network in occupied Crimea, as well as in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the source added.

Another "significantly affected" provider was FarLine, according to HUR.

The agency also attacked Russia's largest Internet providers operating in the peninsula in late June as well as the servers of propaganda media, and telecom operators, the source claimed.

The work of local accounting systems was reportedly obstructed, while the traffic registration and control system were also attacked, resulting in a long queue of cars trying to cross the illegally-built Kerch Bridge.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that "four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
Ukraine news
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
