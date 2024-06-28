Skip to content
Ukraine hits Russian space communications center in occupied Crimea, military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 29, 2024 12:10 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The graffiti with the Ukrainian coat of arms on the rock named after Crimea-born painter Ivan Aivazovsky. (Yellow Ribbon/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian space surveillance and communications center in occupied Crimea this week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 28.

"(The center) is an important military component in the Russian satellite communications and navigation system," the ministry said, without specifying the date of the attack.

A series of explosions was reported in several settlements in Crimea overnight on June 23, including the town of Yevpatoria and the village of Vityne. Neither Ukrainian nor Russian officials commented on the attack.

Satellite images, published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project Schemes the next day, showed traces of fires on the territory of a military facility in Vityne. The 40th Separate Command and Measurement Complex (Long-Range Space Communications Center), part of Russia's Aerospace Forces, is reportedly located there.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over the past two months, Ukrainian military reported on June 17. Over 15 radar stations and more than 10 control centers stationed on the peninsula were also reportedly hit.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
