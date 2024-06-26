Military intelligence behind cyberattack on several providers in occupied Crimea, source confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) carried out a cyberattack on several of Russia's largest Internet providers operating in Russian-occupied Crimea on June 26, a source in the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier in the day, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, citing Russia's proxies, claimed DDoS attacks on a number of providers in the peninsula. Crimean residents have been warned about possible interruptions in Internet access.

The source has not revealed further details on the cyberattack.

HUR has reportedly carried out several cyberattacks in recent months. In early June, it claimed to target the websites of Russian ministries, including the country's Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, Moscow stands accused of carrying out cyberattacks not just on Ukraine but on countries across Europe.

Berlin temporarily recalled its ambassador from Moscow on May 6 after German authorities said that the hacker group APT 28, linked to Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), had carried out cyberattacks against Germany's defense and industry sectors and officials of the ruling Social Democratic Party since 2022.