Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, Ukraine, Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence, War
Edit post

Military intelligence behind cyberattack on several providers in occupied Crimea, source confirms

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 9:19 PM 1 min read
Tech illustration. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) carried out a cyberattack on several of Russia's largest Internet providers operating in Russian-occupied Crimea on June 26, a source in the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier in the day, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, citing Russia's proxies, claimed DDoS attacks on a number of providers in the peninsula. Crimean residents have been warned about possible interruptions in Internet access.

The source has not revealed further details on the cyberattack.

HUR has reportedly carried out several cyberattacks in recent months. In early June, it claimed to target the websites of Russian ministries, including the country's Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, Moscow stands accused of carrying out cyberattacks not just on Ukraine but on countries across Europe.

Berlin temporarily recalled its ambassador from Moscow on May 6 after German authorities said that the hacker group APT 28, linked to Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), had carried out cyberattacks against Germany's defense and industry sectors and officials of the ruling Social Democratic Party since 2022.

Ukrainian hackers claim responsibility for cyberattack on Russian banks, payment system
Ukraine’s IT Army, a volunteer cyberwarfare group, said it had targeted Russian banks and Russia’s Mir payment system on June 20, rendering a range of services “non-functional.”
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.