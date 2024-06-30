Skip to content
News Feed, Hacker attack, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Russia
Companies in Russia supporting war targeted by Ukrainian hackers

by Sonya Bandouil June 30, 2024 7:04 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's IT Army targeted Russian airports last week in a major cyberattack. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukrainian activists from the BO_Team cyber community, in collaboration with experts from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, have carried out a round of attacks on Russian companies backing the war against Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense, over the past week, hackers destroyed more than 100 terabytes of data from OrbitSoft, a software developer working with the Russian army.

They also erased data on eight servers of Orient Systems, a navigation equipment supplier for Russian military manufacturers, specifically those producing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Additionally, the hackers targeted 19 servers of internet providers in Nizhniy Novgorod, erasing all data and sending all subscribers messages about "inevitable retribution" for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This cyberattack comes shortly after Ukraine's IT Army, a volunteer cyber warfare group, said it had targeted Russian banks and Russia's Mir payment system on June 20, rendering a range of services "non-functional."

The Mir payment system was instituted following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 after international sanctions began to limit the usage of international cards.

According to the group, the attack disconnected the Mir payment system and affected banks, including VTB, Alfa-Bank, Gazprombank, Sberbank, "and many smaller services." It was “possibly the largest DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack in history," the group said.

IMF approves $2.2 billion in funding for Ukraine through Extended Fund Facility
“Ukraine’s performance remains strong under the EFF despite challenging conditions,” a news release from the IMF read. “All quantitative performance criteria for end-March were met, and all structural benchmarks through end-June were implemented on time or with a short delay.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Editors' Picks

