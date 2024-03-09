Ukraine's UN envoy: Russia trying to block maritime corridor through strikes on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's maritime corridor through constant strikes on Odesa, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on March 8.

The Ukrainian Navy opened a temporary Black Sea corridor in August 2023, weeks after Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea grain deal threatened Ukraine's ability to ship out its grain.

Kyslytsya stated that in the time since the shipping route was created, close to 30 million tons of goods have been exported to 42 different countries from the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi, and Chornomorsk. More than 8 million tons were exported in February alone.

Exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports have reached nearly pre-invasion levels, Kyslytsya stated.

The corridor was originally opened to allow the exit of vessels that had been docked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports since February 2022.

Since then, it has become a route for exporting Ukrainian goods such as grain and metal. Ukraine is a major agricultural producer, and its supplies play a major role in feeding countries across the world, namely in the Global South.

Despite successful Ukrainian strikes against Russian naval capabilities, Black Sea shipping continues to face risks wrought by the all-out war, namely floating mines.

"Russia's attempts to blackmail the international community by withdrawing from the initiative have failed," Kyslytsia stated. "However, Ukraine... despite the war, launched the maritime corridor and continues to strengthen its effectiveness."