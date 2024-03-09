Skip to content
News Feed, Black Sea, Ukraine, Odesa, United Nations, Drone attacks
Ukraine's UN envoy: Russia trying to block maritime corridor through strikes on Odesa

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2024 3:41 AM 2 min read
A ship in the Black Sea near Odesa, Ukraine on Nov. 9, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine's maritime corridor through constant strikes on Odesa, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on March 8.

The Ukrainian Navy opened a temporary Black Sea corridor in August 2023, weeks after Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea grain deal threatened Ukraine's ability to ship out its grain.

Kyslytsya stated that in the time since the shipping route was created, close to 30 million tons of goods have been exported to 42 different countries from the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi, and Chornomorsk. More than 8 million tons were exported in February alone.

Exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports have reached nearly pre-invasion levels, Kyslytsya stated.

The corridor was originally opened to allow the exit of vessels that had been docked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports since February 2022.

Since then, it has become a route for exporting Ukrainian goods such as grain and metal. Ukraine is a major agricultural producer, and its supplies play a major role in feeding countries across the world, namely in the Global South.

Despite successful Ukrainian strikes against Russian naval capabilities, Black Sea shipping continues to face risks wrought by the all-out war, namely floating mines.

"Russia's attempts to blackmail the international community by withdrawing from the initiative have failed," Kyslytsia stated. "However, Ukraine... despite the war, launched the maritime corridor and continues to strengthen its effectiveness."

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
