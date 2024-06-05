Ukraine's power grid to face 'most difficult situation' in mid-summer, Ukrenergo says

This audio is created with AI assistance

"The most difficult situation" in Ukraine's power system is expected in mid-summer this year, the state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo told the Suspilne media outlet on June 5.

Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the spring as part of a renewed assault against the country's energy grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15.

Daily electricity shortages may increase as power consumption increases due to the heat, the company said. It will be difficult to cover consumption levels as restoration work at thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged by Russia will still be ongoing, according to Ukrenergo.

“In addition, hydroelectric power plants usually reduce their output, while nuclear power units will be undergoing repairs and preparing for maximum loads next winter,” the company added.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials.

The timing of Russia's campaign appeared to match when Ukraine began to face insufficient supplies of military aid from the West, leaving some critical infrastructure without air defense.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said on June 2 that Russia has destroyed 9.2 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's energy generation.