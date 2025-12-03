0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Business

Ukraine's parliament votes to adopt 2026 budget

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
Ukraine's parliament votes to adopt 2026 budget
Ukrainian flag waving over Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Ukraine’s parliament voted to adopt its budget for 2026, which hinges on an injection of aid — still being debated in Europe.

The budget foresees Hr 4.8 trillion ($115 billion) in expenditures and Hr 2.9 trillion ($70 billion) in revenues — meaning a deficit of 18.5% of GDP, according to Kyiv-based think tank Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

But the plan is predicated on receiving additional funding from allies. Ukraine needs $160 billion in additional combined financial and military support in 2026–2027 according to EU estimates, and is set to run out of cash by mid–2026.

The vote, passed by 257 votes to 37 against, comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a plan on Dec. 3 to send 90 billion euros ($105 billion) to Ukraine to help keep the country's finances afloat in 2026–27.

Funding from other allies and initiatives already in the pipeline, such as the ERA loans from the interest on Russian assets, will cover part of the remaining gap.

Ukraine spends most of its own revenues on the military and relies on aid to pay for civilian expenditures, and additional military support.

The budget as passed today is very likely to be revised in 2026, according to Serhiy Fursa, deputy of Ukrainian investment fund Dragon Capital.

"The financing needs for the Ukrainian military is much bigger than is currently carved out in the budget," Fursa told the Kyiv Independent.

In 2025, the budget was revised three times to increase funding for defense, raising spending in hryvnia by 17% compared to the originally planned budget, according to Kyiv Independent calculations.

Passing the budget is a key step towards securing a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which reached a staff–level agreement for a $8.1 billion loan.

Now that the budget is passed, the major obstacle remaining to the IMF board signing off on the program is that Ukraine secures financing guarantees from allies to cover the hole in its finances.

European leaders will likely decide on which financing option they will pursue at a summit on Dec 18–19.

Chart of the week: Ukraine’s shadow war behind enemy lines is picking up
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
International Monetary FundState budgetRussian assetsEuropean CommissionUrsula von der LeyenEuropean UnionAid
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Ukraine's parliament votes to adopt 2026 budget.

The budget foresees Hr 4.8 trillion ($115 billion) in expenditures and Hr 2.9 trillion ($70 billion) in revenues — meaning a deficit of 18.5% of GDP, according to Kyiv-based think tank Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

Video
US Senate opposes Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, says Sen. Welch.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with U.S. Senator Peter Welch about the bipartisan Senate backlash to the Trump administration’s 28-point Ukraine peace plan. Welch explains why the U.S. must defer to Ukraine on the terms of peace and why he supports tougher sanctions and stronger military aid to counter Russia’s aggression.

Show More

Editors' Picks