News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, security guarantees, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine 'will do everything' it can to obtain security guarantees, end war in 2025, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn January 11, 2025 5:25 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is Ukraine's "dream" to end the war in 2025, as the country seeks to obtain security guarantees that would "prevent Russia from returning with aggression," the president said in a television interview on Jan. 10.

"It's crucial for us that peace comes. We desire peace more than anyone else. And it's obvious, as we are the ones suffering the most, particularly in terms of lives lost," Zelensky said in an interview with Italian broadcaster RaiNews24.

"It is our dream to obtain these (security) guarantees this year and to end the war this year. We will do everything to achieve this," Zelensky added.

Talk of ending Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has increased as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is poised to take power on Jan. 20. The new administration aims to end Russia's war against Ukraine 100 days from inauguration, Keith Kellogg, Trump's choice for special Ukraine peace envoy said on Jan. 8.

"People need to understand, he's not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians, he's actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty," Kellogg said during an interview on Fox News

Kellogg did not discuss details of any potential peace agreements under consideration by the incoming administration.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Trump’s team is considering a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for continued Western arms supplies and the deployment of European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire.

Trump reportedly discussed with Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron the prospects of European leadership in stopping the war during a visit to Paris in December.

Zelensky said on Dec. 9 that Ukraine "may consider" Macron's proposal to deploy foreign peacekeepers on its territory but only after getting a clear understanding of the NATO membership timeline

Before his visit to Italy, Zelensky attended the Ramstein summit in Germany on Jan. 9. At the meeting, several of Ukraine's allies pledged additional support. Ukrainian diplomats held bilateral meetings with key allies. Zelensky called for increased cooperation between Ukraine and its allies.

"It's clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world just 11 days from now, when we have to cooperate even more, rely on each other even more, and achieve greater results together," Zelensky said in his opening address alongside outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Jan. 9.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
