Partisans destroy electronic warfare system in occupied Kherson Oblast, military intelligence suggests

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 30, 2025 1:27 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian partisans have destroyed an electronic warfare system in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence reported on March 30.

A video published online by Ukraine's military intelligence shows an anonymous partisan reportedly on the night of March 29, pouring gasoline over a vehicle on which the system was stationed, setting it on fire, and then quickly fleeing the scene.

Russian occupants use such electronic warfare systems to "suppress radio communications and conduct electronic intelligence. The loss of such a system significantly weakens the capabilities of the aggressor’s army," Ukraine's military intelligence wrote.

Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast was occupied by Russian forces at the start of the full-scale war. A counteroffensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fall of 2022 led to the liberation of the region's capital.

Russian forces were pushed back to the east bank of the Dnipro River, which they still occupy. From their position Russian forces continue to regularly launch attacks against the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.