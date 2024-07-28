Ukraine's military confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia's Kursk region

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the Ukrainian military, hit the Polyova oil depot in Russia's Kursk region overnight on July 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

Regional authorities in Kursk earlier reported a drone attack that resulted in fires at several locations, including at an oil depot. Three fuel tanks caught fire as a result of the attack, and as of 8 a.m. Moscow time firefighters were still working at the site, according to Alexei Smirnov, the local governor.

"According to intelligence, the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses were operating in the area. Powerful explosions and fire followed, probably involving containers with oil products," the General Staff wrote on social media.

The Polyova oil depot consists of 11 oil storage tanks with a total volume of 7,000 cubic meters and is reportedly used to supply the Russian Armed Forces.

There were also "powerful explosions" at an electrical substation in the Kursk region, the General Staff wrote, adding that it was still determining the full extent of damages to both facilities.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian military concluded.

Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.