News Feed, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Russia, Oil depot, Drone attacks, War
Ukraine's military confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia's Kursk region

by Dinara Khalilova July 28, 2024 2:16 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A sign reading as "Kursk for you!" with the Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, is pictured the outside the village of Bolshoe Zhirovo, Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP) 
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the Ukrainian military, hit the Polyova oil depot in Russia's Kursk region overnight on July 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

Regional authorities in Kursk earlier reported a drone attack that resulted in fires at several locations, including at an oil depot. Three fuel tanks caught fire as a result of the attack, and as of 8 a.m. Moscow time firefighters were still working at the site, according to Alexei Smirnov, the local governor.

"According to intelligence, the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses were operating in the area. Powerful explosions and fire followed, probably involving containers with oil products," the General Staff wrote on social media.

The Polyova oil depot consists of 11 oil storage tanks with a total volume of 7,000 cubic meters and is reportedly used to supply the Russian Armed Forces.

There were also "powerful explosions" at an electrical substation in the Kursk region, the General Staff wrote, adding that it was still determining the full extent of damages to both facilities.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian military concluded.

Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
