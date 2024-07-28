Oil refinery on fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack in the Kursk region of Russia overnight on July 28 caused explosions and resulted in several fires, including one at an oil depot.

Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov said the region's air defense forces are "on alert" due to the threat of drone attacks and urged residents to remain "vigilant." He did not provide other details.

There was no information on casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

Several Telegram monitoring channels reported that the attack caused fires in Medvedinsky and Kursky districts of the region. Several videos shared by locals show plumes of fire in the region. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the information.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. As with other Russian regions bordering Ukraine, it has been reportedly struck numerous times by drones or other long-range weapons in recent months.