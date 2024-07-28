Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Oil depot, Ukraine, Drone attacks
Oil refinery on fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast

by Olena Goncharova July 28, 2024 6:13 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A military truck with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, rides past a sign that reads "Kursk, the city of military glory" near the Russian city of Kursk in May 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
A drone attack in the Kursk region of Russia overnight on July 28 caused explosions and resulted in several fires, including one at an oil depot.

Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov said the region's air defense forces are "on alert" due to the threat of drone attacks and urged residents to remain "vigilant." He did not provide other details.

There was no information on casualties or damage at the time of the publication.

Several Telegram monitoring channels reported that the attack caused fires in Medvedinsky and Kursky districts of the region. Several videos shared by locals show plumes of fire in the region. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the information.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. As with other Russian regions bordering Ukraine, it has been reportedly struck numerous times by drones or other long-range weapons in recent months.

Ukraine attacks 3 Russian airfields, bomber damaged, source says
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency attacked three airfields deep inside Russia overnight, damaing a Russian supersonic bomber plane, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 27.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.