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Ukraine's former army chief, Zelensky's chief of staff have highest approval ratings, poll shows

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by Oleg Sukhov
Ukraine's former army chief, Zelensky's chief of staff have highest approval ratings, poll shows
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K., addresses delegates during the first day of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, England, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, and Kyrylo Budanov, head of the President's Office, have the highest approval ratings among Ukrainian politicians, according to a survey published by the polling agency Socis on March 26.

The poll was conducted from March 12 to March 18.

Zaluzhnyi, who is also Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., Budanov, and President Volodymyr Zelensky have approval ratings of 61.6%, 60.3%, and 46.3%, respectively.

The disapproval ratings of Zaluznyi, Budanov, and Zelensky amounted to 31.1%, 29%, and 49.1%, respectively.

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Pro-Russian lawmaker Yuriy Boyko and ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, have the lowest approval ratings — 5.8% and 7.9%, respectively — and the highest disapproval ratings — 80% and 86.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, 76.7% disapprove of ex-President Petro Poroshenko, and 18.8% approve of him.

Zaluzhnyi's hypothetical party would be backed by 21% of those who have decided to vote in a future parliamentary election and have made their choice.

Budanov's party — if he creates one — would get 15.3%, the hypothetical party of Mykolayiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev would get 13.7%, and 11.5% would vote for Zelensky's Servant of the People.

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Zaluzhnyi, Budanov, Kim, Terekhov, and Hetmantsev have not yet created their own parties.

In a presidential election, 29.3% of those who have decided to vote and have made their choice would vote for Zelensky in the first round, 25% would support Zaluzhnyi, and Budanov would get 13.7%.

The poll did not have any figures for a run-off. According to several previous Socis polls, both Zaluzhnyi and Budanov would beat Zelensky in the second round.

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Kyrylo BudanovValerii ZaluzhnyiElections in Ukraine
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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