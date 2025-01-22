Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine, US aid, Reconstruction, Energy security
Edit post

Ukraine's energy grid may suffer from Trump aid freeze, Politico reports

by Abbey Fenbert January 22, 2025 3:41 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign aid pause may hinder Ukraine's ability to rebuild energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks, Politico reported on Jan. 21, citing Ukrainian officials.

Trump issued an executive order imposing a 90-day freeze on all U.S. foreign development assistance on Jan. 20, his first day in office.

The order appears to target programs under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The aid freeze could affect Ukraine's ability to rebuild damaged energy infrastructure, conduct demining operations, and fund civil society programs, according to Maksym Samoiliuk, an economist at the Kyiv-based Center for Economic Strategy.

"The question is how exactly this decree will be implemented and whether the previous Biden administration was preparing for such a development and did not transfer funds in advance, for example," Samoliuk told Politico.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, also slammed Trump for issuing the order in winter amid Ukraine's ongoing energy crisis.

"Does that mean that we will abandon Ukraine in the middle of winter? Because USAID has been providing critical funding for the rebuilding of their electric grid every time Russia attacks it," Coons said.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, ramping up attacks in the winter months. In December 2024, Russia carried out one of its largest assaults on Ukraine's electric grid, launching 90 missiles and 200 drones against the country's thermal power plants.

While a pause on USAID funding could put some projects in Ukraine at risk, other types of aid have already been secured under former U.S. President Joe Biden, officials said.

Trump's freeze does not apply to weapons or the $20 million in loans backed by frozen Russian asset revenues that the U.S. allocated for Ukraine last fall.

"In terms of budget funding, we're secured," Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the Verkhovna Rada's budget committee, told Politico.

"Biden's administration transferred all the funds under the ERA initiative to the World Bank."

‘A team of attention-seekers’ — Ukrainians react to Trump’s Inauguration speech
Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20, giving a speech containing a bombastic series of announcements and executive orders, not to mention the declaration of two national emergencies. Setting out the goals of his second term, with billionaires Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Me…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
11:04 AM  (Updated: )

Trump pauses US foreign development aid for 90 days, orders review.

In the executive order, Donald Trump wrote that "the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," without mentioning specific examples.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.