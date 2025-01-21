Skip to content
News Feed, Donald Trump, US aid, United States, Foreign assistance
Trump pauses US foreign development aid for 90 days, orders review

by Boldizsar Gyori January 21, 2025 11:04 AM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces off incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump paused U.S. foreign development assistance for 90 days and ordered reviews of aid programs to ensure they align with Washington's foreign policy, according to an executive order published by the White House on Jan. 20.

Trump signed numerous decrees after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in a ceremony held in the United States Capitol on Jan. 20.

Ukraine tops the list of U.S. development assistance recipients, receiving over $17 billion in economic aid in 2023 as it faces Russian aggression, official data shows. It remains unclear what programs will be affected or what the immediate impact of the order will be for Ukraine.

As the federal budget is set by the U.S. Congress, it also remains unclear what funding could be cut by the order.

In the document, Trump wrote that "the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," without mentioning specific examples.

"All department and agency heads with responsibility for United States foreign development assistance programs shall immediately pause new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to foreign countries and implementing non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors pending reviews of such programs for programmatic efficiency and consistency with United States foreign policy," the executive order reads.

In addition to development aid, the U.S. has provided Kyiv with $66 billion in military assistance since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022. Trump has previously hinted at a possible reduction of military support for Ukraine and vowed to get the U.S. "out" of the conflict.

Trump sworn in as 47th US president, says he’s taking back Panama Canal; doesn’t mention Ukraine
“Golden age of America begins right now,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
