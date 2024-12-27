Skip to content
Ukraine receives $485 million in humanitarian aid from USAID, World Bank

by Dmytro Basmat December 27, 2024 7:37 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian civilians receive the humanitarian aid from volunteers as daily life continues under difficult conditions amid Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the World Bank under the PEACE in Ukraine program, has delivered $485 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 27.

According to Shmyhal, $465 million in humanitarian came from USAID, while a further $20 million was provided by the World Bank.

"The funds will be allocated to compensate for social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget," Shmyhal said.

The additional humanitarian funding comes as the the United States continues to expedite weapons and military aid deliveries ahead of the January inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, amid fears Trump would cut funding.

On Dec. 25, in response to Russia's mass attack on the country on Christmas Day, President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to "continue its surge" of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Trump’s nominee for Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, also criticized the assault, calling Christmas a "time of peace."

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, the World Bank has also continued to provide funding to support the Ukrainian government in implementing reforms that strengthen and stabilize the economy.

On Dec. 18, the World Bank's Board of Directors on Dec. 18 approved $2.05 billion in Development Policy Operation (DPO) grants to Ukraine, part of which is funded by a portion of the new U.S. $20 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
