Ukraine's Brave1 signs first major Western defense industry partnership with Airbus

Aerospace giant Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding with Brave1, Ukraine's government-sponsored defense technology ecosystem, as military ties deepen between Kyiv and Europe.

Airbus and Brave1 will collaborate on research, testing of military technologies on Ukraine's front lines, and modernizing equipment, according to a Brave1 press release shared with journalists on July 2, with the goal of fast-tracking defense innovation.

Ukraine and Europe's mil-tech ecosystems have increasingly entangled off the back of Russia's continued war in Ukraine, and an increasingly antagonistic U.S. towards Europe under the second Donald Trump administration.

As Ukraine has racked up expertise and a burgeoning mil-tech scene of its own, allies and international defense companies have increasingly sought to learn from Kyiv.

"This agreement marks Brave1's first industrial strategic partnership with a top-tier Western defense corporation under its new Brave Prime initiative, a dedicated framework for integrating global defense leaders directly into Ukraine's combat-tested innovation ecosystem," Brave1 said in the press release.

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The memorandum was signed on June 30 at a Brave1 Advantage event held in Kyiv. The event organizers asked the press to withhold publication until after the conference for security reasons.

Brave1 is Ukraine's official mil-tech cluster, bringing together investors, companies, and the military, as well as serving as a marketplace for the military.

Sweden's Saab also signed a memorandum with Brave1 during the conference, but further details have not yet been disclosed.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on July 1 that Ukraine will allow its domestic weapons producers to export for the first time to a list of 27 partner countries, many of whom are European nations.

The move is likely to further deepen ties between Ukrainian and European military companies.

"Collaborating with Ukraine on defense means effectively working on Europe's collective security," said Jo Mueller, member of the Executive Committee of Airbus Defence and Space.





