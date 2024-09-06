The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Niu-York, Azov, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces, Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

'Situation was catastrophic' - Ukraine's Azov says it relieved surrounded troops in Niu-York, regained ground

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2024 9:42 AM 2 min read
Combat footage in the Niu-York sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in footage published on Sept. 6, 2024. (12th Azov Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 12th Special Forces Azov Brigade helped to avert a "catastrophic" situation in Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast, unblocking surrounded Ukrainian soldiers and regaining part of the settlement, the brigade said on Sept. 6.

Niu-York lies just south of Toretsk, a key front-line town that has become one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

"At the time the brigade was deployed to the area, the situation on the front line was catastrophic," the Azov Brigade said on X.

"However, thanks to the high morale, courage, and professionalism of the brigade's fighters, Azov managed to stabilize the situation, regain control of part of Niu-York, and unblock the Defense Forces, which were surrounded by enemy troops."

The Azov Brigade nevertheless acknowledged that the situation in the settlement remains tense as Russian forces conducted up to 15 ground assaults in the unit's area of responsibility within a day.

Russia has been pushing deeper into Niu-York over the past weeks in an attempt to encroach on the important town of Toretsk. While Moscow has repeatedly claimed a full capture of Niu-York, the Azov Brigade refuted the statement, saying that Ukrainian forces continue holding the defenses.

Ukraine's success in the area appears to be corroborated by the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, which shows Ukrainian forces regaining ground in northern Niu-York and in neighboring Nelipivka between Sept. 4 and 5.

The success in the area would be a welcome boost to Ukrainian forces, who have been gradually losing ground in Donetsk Oblast as Moscow's troops push toward the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The battlefield situation near Niu-York and Nelipivka in Donetsk Oblast south of Torets as of Sept. 5, 2024, according to DeepState. The red area denotes Russian-occupied territories; the blue area is recently liberated by Ukrainian troops. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps) 

As heavy battles continued in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, seizing over 100 settlements.

Kyiv claimed the operation helped to divert Russian forces from some areas and relieve the pressure on Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast, though acknowledging Moscow continues to focus its efforts toward Pokrovsk.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

News Feed

8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
