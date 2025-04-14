Ukraine war latest: Ukraine developing strategic-level air defense system; Russia intensifies assaults against Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is designing its own strategic-level air defense system, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on April 14 during a speech at the EU Foreign Ministers Council meeting.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged Western allies to increase air defense support, warning that current supplies are not enough to counter the intensity of Russian attacks.

During the meeting, Sybiha called on allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and provide additional systems, missiles, and spare parts. He also invited EU partners to invest in developing Ukraine's air defense system, saying it would speed up its implementation.

Sybiha's speech comes a day after Russia launched two ballistic missiles at the city of Sumy, located in Ukraine's northeast 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border. The strike killed over 30 people and injured more than 115.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin will move further into Europe and closer to your homes if he is not stopped in Ukraine. This is the reality," Sybiha said.

"And we don't want your countries ever to see cluster ballistic missiles strike residential neighborhoods or playgrounds. That is why we must act now to achieve peace, strengthen Ukraine, and increase pressure on Moscow," the minister added.

The second of the two missiles launched at Sumy on April 13 was loaded with fragments and exploded mid-air to "inflict maximum damage on people on the street," Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheyenko said following the attack.

In January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was negotiating with the United States to obtain a license to manufacture air defense systems in the country. Zelensky did not specify what technology was being discussed.

Highly advanced U.S. Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Russia tries to land troops, break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense and land troops near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces reported on April 14.

Vovchansk, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast and once home to 17,000 people, has witnessed multiple battles.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until September 2022 when Ukrainian troops liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The Russian military used three armored vehicles and eight motorized vehicles in the recent assault. Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian armored vehicles and six motorized vehicles, according to the report.

"The search and destruction of the remnants of the enemy's assault groups continues," Khortytsia said.

Maksym Komarenko, deputy commander of the 58th Separate Infantry Brigade's rifle battalion, confirmed to Suspilne that Russia had increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector of the front line.

"An infantry assault is always accompanied by something. Now the number of air raids has increased, and the number of drones flying at our positions and the settlements that precede Kharkiv has increased," Komarenko said.

Previously, Khortytsia said Russian forces were regrouping and preparing for a renewed assault on Kharkiv Oblast.

In an official statement, Khortytsia reported that Russian troops are actively replenishing their units and preparing to resume offensive operations in the region.

Death toll in Russian April 13 missile strike on Sumy rises to 35

The Russian April 13 attack on the city center of Sumy killed 35 people, Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported on April 14.

The attack occurred on Palm Sunday and is one of the deadliest on Sumy.

Sumy, a city close to the Russia-Ukraine border, has been the target of constant strikes since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia used cluster munitions in the attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man are among the killed, the report read.

One hundred twenty people, including 105 adults and 15 children, also sought medical assistance. Forty-three victims, nine of whom are children, are currently undergoing inpatient treatment, according to Sumy City Council.

European leaders widely condemned the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those who expressed solidarity but emphasized that condemnation alone is not enough.

The missile strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia has refused to join a U.S.-proposed 30-day full truce and has continued attacks despite partial agreements to limit strikes on infrastructure and the Black Sea.

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says

The European Union has secured two-thirds of the 2 million artillery rounds pledged to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on April 14.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The initiative seems to be progressing, as Kallas said on April 3 that the EU had obtained only around half of the needed amount from its members.

The 2 million shells are part of a broader proposal initially suggested by Kallas for a 40-billion-euro ($45.6 billion) defense fund for Ukraine. This more ambitious plan has yet to gain full consensus among EU leaders.

The EU foreign policy chief stressed that the European bloc needs to do more, noting that European assistance commitments for this year are already greater than for 2024.

"European countries have already committed to 23 billion euros ($26 billion), which is more than last year," Kallas said. "But we also need to put pressure on Russia so that they would stop this war."

Speaking ahead of the EU summit, Kallas emphasized the urgency of support, citing ongoing civilian casualties from Russian attacks.

"It's been a month since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. We haven't seen the same from Russia," she said. The comments come shortly after Russia launched a deadly missile attack against the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13, killing over 30 people and injuring over 100.

Kallas noted that the EU foreign ministers would discuss the consequences for Russia after its latest attacks on Ukrainian civilians over the weekend.

"To want peace, it takes two. To want war, it takes only one," she said. "Russia clearly wants war. Everyone who wants the killing to stop must apply maximum pressure on Russia."

Merz signals Ukraine could use Taurus missiles to target Crimea, Kerch Bridge

Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, suggested on April 13 that long-range Taurus missiles, if delivered to Ukraine, could be used to target strategic Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea, including the Kerch Bridge.

The 19-kilometer-long (12-mile) Crimean (Kerch) Bridge, constructed following Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and completed in 2018, serves as a vital supply route for Russian forces. The bridge has been targeted by Ukraine multiple times, suffering heavy damage in strikes in October 2022 and July 2023.

In an interview with ARD's Caren Miosga, Merz emphasized the need to support Ukraine in moving from a reactive to a proactive stance on the battlefield, saying Kyiv must be equipped to "shape events" and "get ahead of the situation."

"If things continue as they are, if, for example, the most important land connection between Russia and Crimea is destroyed, or if something happens on Crimea itself, where most of the Russian military logistics are located, then that would be an opportunity to bring this country strategically back into the picture finally," Merz said.

While outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles over his concerns about escalation, Merz has long criticized that stance.

With Merz poised to take office following his Christian Democrats' election win, the decision to supply Taurus missiles could soon return to the political agenda. It remains uncertain whether his future coalition partners from the Social Democrats will back the move.

Merz also clarified that he was not calling for direct German involvement in the war but rather for arming Ukraine with the capability to take the initiative.

The German politician has previously voiced support for supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stressing that such a step must be coordinated with European allies.

"Our European partners are already supplying cruise missiles," he reiterated on April 13, citing British, French, and U.S. efforts. "If it is coordinated, then Germany should participate in it."

Ukraine ready to buy 10 Patriot systems for $15 billion, Zelensky says

Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for $15 billion to shield densely populated cities from ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News released on April 13.

Zelensky said he had made the offer directly to U.S. President Donald Trump and previously raised it with former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I told President Trump very clearly what we can do," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged Western allies to increase air defense support, warning that current supplies are not enough to counter the intensity of Russian attacks.

"There is the Patriot system, and you have many of them. You also have production capacity. There are a few steps to protect Ukraine. Step number one: one system costs $1.5 billion — we are ready to buy it."

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot systems.

"That's $15 billion. We are ready to pay it. We will find the money and pay for everything," he added.

While Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire on March 11, Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities did not abate in the month that followed.

Russia launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed-type drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs over the past 30 days, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11. A Russian attack on Sumy on April 13 killed at least 35 people and injured 119. Another Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Ukraine has already agreed to accept a complete ceasefire on all hostilities as soon as Russia abides by the same terms. Russia continues to refuse.

