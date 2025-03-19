EU plans to supply at least 2 million shells annually to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union plans to supply Ukraine with at least 2 million shells annually, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on March 19.

Kallas revealed this during a press conference in Brussels, where the European Commission presented the White Paper on the future of EU defense.

The White Paper outlines a new strategy for strengthening European defense and increasing military support for Ukraine.

A dedicated section on Ukraine highlights plans to provide not only shells but also air defense systems, drones, and training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades.

Kallas said that the new SAFE instrument, a 150 billion euro ($163 billion) credit tool proposed by the European Commission, will support the achievement of this objective.

“This is a pivotal moment for European security. It is a pivotal moment for action,” Kallas stated.

In 2024, the EU reached its goal of delivering one million shells to Ukraine, fulfilling the pledge it initially promised to deliver by the spring of 2024.