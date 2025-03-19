The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Artillery, European Union, Ukraine, Kaja Kallas
EU plans to supply at least 2 million shells annually to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil March 19, 2025 11:23 PM 1 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The European Union plans to supply Ukraine with at least 2 million shells annually, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on March 19.

Kallas revealed this during a press conference in Brussels, where the European Commission presented the White Paper on the future of EU defense.

The White Paper outlines a new strategy for strengthening European defense and increasing military support for Ukraine.

A dedicated section on Ukraine highlights plans to provide not only shells but also air defense systems, drones, and training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades.

Kallas said that the new SAFE instrument, a 150 billion euro ($163 billion) credit tool proposed by the European Commission, will support the achievement of this objective.

“This is a pivotal moment for European security. It is a pivotal moment for action,” Kallas stated.

In 2024, the EU reached its goal of delivering one million shells to Ukraine, fulfilling the pledge it initially promised to deliver by the spring of 2024.

EU plan to send over $40 billion in military aid has ‘broad political support,’ Kallas says
The initiative to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros ($43.6 billion) in military aid has “broad political support” among EU member states, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on March 17 before the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

