Ukraine war latest: Kyiv strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims

The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on a Russian army command post in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2.

"These attacks are primarily carried out to weaken Russia's ability and willingness to carry out terrorist acts against Ukrainian civilians," the General Staff said, adding that "all necessary measures" were taken to minimize risks to civilians in the vicinity of the strike.

It did not specify the type of weapon used in the attack.

The strike targeted the 810th Russian Brigade, resulting in significant losses, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.

Local Telegram channels earlier reported shelling in Ivanovskoye in the Rylsk district, with damage to a boarding school, post office, shopping center, residential buildings, and the house of culture.

Windows were shattered, and walls were damaged by shrapnel, according to acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The strike follows Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, during which Ukrainian forces captured about 1,300 square kilometers of territory.

While Kyiv has since lost control of half of the initially seized area, fighting in the region remains intense.

Ukrainian officials view the occupied territory as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine downed 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack, HUR says

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel.

HUR earlier reported on Dec. 31 that one of its units had downed an aerial target with the Ukrainian-made Magura drone equipped with SeeDragon missiles for the first time, destroying one Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damaging another helicopter.

According to an updated statement by HUR published on Jan. 2, two helicopters were downed and one was damaged in the attack. Russian propaganda channels admitted the loss of two helicopters earlier.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

The Magura drone has helped Ukraine push back against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by striking dozens of ships this year. They have been in operation since the summer of 2023.

The drone is able to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead. Each one is 5.5 meters long and costs approximately Hr 10 million ($240,000).

In June, HUR announced that the drones had been modified to operate anti-aircraft missiles, presenting a serious threat to the Russian Air Force over the Black Sea.

Kyiv to conduct review of Ground Forces command, defense minister announces

Ukraine is to carry out a comprehensive review of the Ground Forces command, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 2, to be conducted by the Defense Ministry’s Main Inspectorate.

"Victory requires a deep analysis of experience, and an honest understanding of mistakes," Umerov said.

The review aims to evaluate management structures, processes, and compliance with legislation to support reforms and enhance battlefield effectiveness.

The announcement comes after newly appointed Ground Forces Commander General Mykhailo Drapatyi unveiled plans on Dec. 12 for fundamental reforms to strengthen the branch.

Umerov said the analysis would provide Drapatyi with a full picture of the state of affairs in the Ground Forces.

"Events in the Ground Forces directly affect the situation on the front," Umerov said, underscoring the strategic importance of the reforms.

Based on the findings, the Defense Ministry plans to introduce reforms in personnel policies, optimize management processes, and improve combat capabilities with new training approaches.

Drapatyi’s proposed changes include revamping the recruitment system, which will have zero tolerance for corruption, enhanced front-line training, and integration of advanced technology into operations.

The reforms come amid reported personnel shortages, with slow mobilization efforts leaving some front-line units undermanned.

Drapatyi has highlighted the need to reform training curricula and prioritize social support for service members to prepare for modern warfare effectively.

Russian attacks against Ukraine injure at least 6, kill 4 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded six and killed four people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 2.

Two civilians were killed and six were injured in Kherson Oblast following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and houses in over 38 of the oblast’s settlements, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

One person was killed in the city of Mirnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia launched 72 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 2, Ukraine's Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 drones over 12 oblasts, and forced an additional 24 to veer off course without casualties, the Air Force said. One drone was in the air at the time of the publication of the Air Force’s report.

Civilian infrastructure, buildings and a car were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, but there were no civilian injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.