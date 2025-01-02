Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
War update, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, HUR
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2025 9:06 PM 5 min read
A welcome sign of Russia's Kursk Oblast in an undated photo. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Jan. 2:

  • Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims
  • Ukraine downed 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack, HUR says
  • Kyiv to conduct review of Ground Forces command, defense minister announces
  • Russian attacks against Ukraine injure at least 6, kill 4 over past day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on a Russian army command post in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2.

"These attacks are primarily carried out to weaken Russia's ability and willingness to carry out terrorist acts against Ukrainian civilians," the General Staff said, adding that "all necessary measures" were taken to minimize risks to civilians in the vicinity of the strike.

It did not specify the type of weapon used in the attack.

The strike targeted the 810th Russian Brigade, resulting in significant losses, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.

Local Telegram channels earlier reported shelling in Ivanovskoye in the Rylsk district, with damage to a boarding school, post office, shopping center, residential buildings, and the house of culture.

Windows were shattered, and walls were damaged by shrapnel, according to acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The strike follows Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, during which Ukrainian forces captured about 1,300 square kilometers of territory.

While Kyiv has since lost control of half of the initially seized area, fighting in the region remains intense.

Ukrainian officials view the occupied territory as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine struck hundreds of targets deep inside Russia in 2024. What did they achieve?
As Russian troops continued to hold an advantage on the ground, Ukraine has been keen to level the power in the air. In 2024, Ukrainian forces bet on drones, hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep inside Russia. Ukrainian attacks have targeted dozens of oil refineries that aid Russia’s war e…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Ukraine downed 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack, HUR says

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel.

HUR earlier reported on Dec. 31 that one of its units had downed an aerial target with the Ukrainian-made Magura drone equipped with SeeDragon missiles for the first time, destroying one Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damaging another helicopter.

According to an updated statement by HUR published on Jan. 2, two helicopters were downed and one was damaged in the attack. Russian propaganda channels admitted the loss of two helicopters earlier.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

The Magura drone has helped Ukraine push back against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by striking dozens of ships this year. They have been in operation since the summer of 2023.

The drone is able to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead. Each one is 5.5 meters long and costs approximately Hr 10 million ($240,000).

In June, HUR announced that the drones had been modified to operate anti-aircraft missiles, presenting a serious threat to the Russian Air Force over the Black Sea.

‘Ukraine today is in the strongest position ever,’ ex-foreign minister Kuleba says
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine inches toward the three-year mark, all eyes are on a potential peace agreement to end the war. If the parameters of any peace deal are likely to remain obscured for months to come, Ukraine’s ex-Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says one thing is clear
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Kyiv to conduct review of Ground Forces command, defense minister announces

Ukraine is to carry out a comprehensive review of the Ground Forces command, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 2, to be conducted by the Defense Ministry’s Main Inspectorate.

"Victory requires a deep analysis of experience, and an honest understanding of mistakes," Umerov said.

The review aims to evaluate management structures, processes, and compliance with legislation to support reforms and enhance battlefield effectiveness.

The announcement comes after newly appointed Ground Forces Commander General Mykhailo Drapatyi unveiled plans on Dec. 12 for fundamental reforms to strengthen the branch.

Umerov said the analysis would provide Drapatyi with a full picture of the state of affairs in the Ground Forces.

"Events in the Ground Forces directly affect the situation on the front," Umerov said, underscoring the strategic importance of the reforms.

Based on the findings, the Defense Ministry plans to introduce reforms in personnel policies, optimize management processes, and improve combat capabilities with new training approaches.

Drapatyi’s proposed changes include revamping the recruitment system, which will have zero tolerance for corruption, enhanced front-line training, and integration of advanced technology into operations.

The reforms come amid reported personnel shortages, with slow mobilization efforts leaving some front-line units undermanned.

Drapatyi has highlighted the need to reform training curricula and prioritize social support for service members to prepare for modern warfare effectively.

Finland requests seizure of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker over suspected cable sabotage
The damaged cable is one of several recent incidents in the Baltic Sea under investigation as possible acts of sabotage.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Russian attacks against Ukraine injure at least 6, kill 4 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded six and killed four people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 2.

Two civilians were killed and six were injured in Kherson Oblast following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and houses in over 38 of the oblast’s settlements, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

One person was killed in the city of Mirnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia launched 72 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 2, Ukraine's Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 drones over 12 oblasts, and forced an additional 24 to veer off course without casualties, the Air Force said. One drone was in the air at the time of the publication of the Air Force’s report.

Civilian infrastructure, buildings and a car were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, but there were no civilian injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

Citing Orban’s ‘corruption,’ Hungarian opposition leader calls for early elections in video address
Peter Magyar accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban of turning Hungary into “the EU’s poorest, most corrupt nation.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.