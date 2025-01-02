Skip to content
Finland's Fingrid requests seizure of Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker over suspected cable sabotage

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 2, 2025 8:05 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Finland's national grid operator Fingrid has asked a court to seize the Eagle S oil tanker in connection with the damage to the Estlink 2 undersea electricity cable, Reuters reported on Jan. 2.

The cable, a 170-kilometer (106-mile) critical infrastructure component linking Finland and Estonia, was reported to have been seriously damaged on Dec. 25, prompting an investigation into possible sabotage.

Finnish authorities suspect the damage was caused by the Eagle S oil tanker, allegedly part of Moscow’s so-called "shadow fleet" used to circumvent sanctions.

Fingrid has filed a claim with the Helsinki District Court to seize the tanker as part of securing financial reparations.

"Further investigations at the damage site are expected to provide more information about the extent of the damages and enable more detailed planning and scheduling of the repair," Fingrid said, adding that repairs are expected to be completed by August.

NATO is increasing its military presence in the Baltic Sea to bolster situational awareness and deter potential threats.

Allies are also exploring measures to protect critical undersea infrastructure, supported by NATO's Maritime Centre for Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure, established in May.

The damaged cable is one of several recent incidents in the Baltic Sea under investigation as possible acts of sabotage.

