Citing Orban’s 'corruption,' Hungarian opposition leader calls for early elections in video address

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar called for early elections in a New Year’s video address on Jan. 1, citing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s declining popularity and allegations of corruption.

Orban has faced mounting criticism domestically and internationally for his pro-Moscow stance, including opposition to EU sanctions on Russia and military aid for Ukraine.

"Let there be a new election to return the right of deciding their fate to the people," Magyar said, marking his first public demand for elections before the scheduled 2026 vote.

He accused Orban of turning Hungary into "the EU's poorest, most corrupt nation."

Magyar has taken a nuanced stance to Russia's full-scale invasion, echoing his government’s opposition to sending Hungarian troops or weapons to Ukraine, but supporting Kyiv’s right to self-defense.

During a July 2023 visit to Kyiv, Magyar delivered humanitarian aid, and expressed solidarity with Ukraine after a Russian attack.

Adding to Orban’s challenges, Hungary lost €1.04 billion ($1.08 billion) in EU funding after failing to implement reforms to meet rule-of-law standards, the European Commission confirmed on Dec. 31.

This marked the EU's first action of this kind against a member state. The reforms aimed to address issues in political financing, media independence, and conflict-of-interest laws but were not completed by the end-of-2024 deadline.

Orban’s 18 years in power have drawn both praise and criticism. While hailed by supporters as a champion of Hungarian conservatism, his tenure has been marred by allegations of authoritarianism, corruption, and democratic backsliding.

Magyar’s call for early elections underscores growing dissatisfaction with Orban’s leadership as Hungary grapples with strained EU relations and domestic unrest.