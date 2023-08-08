Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War update, War
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive is 'challenging,' says Zelensky as Western pressure mounts

by Alexander Khrebet and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2023 11:55 PM 5 min read
Ukrainian soldiers shell the Russian trenches with a Soviet-made BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 07. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Aug. 8:

  • Russian Aug. 7 attack on Pokrovsk kills 9, injures 82
  • Ukrainian forces hold initiative as counteroffensive underway, says Zelensky
  • Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast
  • UK imposes biggest sanctions against companies helping Russia's military efforts
  • Initial 'unrealistic' Western expectations contributes to the growing pressure on Kyiv, CNN writes

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the counteroffensive as "challenging," adding that Ukraine still holds the initiative.

"The counteroffensive is complex. It is perhaps unfolding slower than some might wish," he said in an interview with the Latin American media outlets published on Aug. 8.

However, Zelensky says that the ongoing counteroffensive signifies that the army is continuing to advance and is not retreating.

"This is a significant positive. The initiative lies in Ukraine's hands," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been underway in at least three directions in Ukraine's southwest and east since early July.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed several settlements during the initial phase and deployed additional Western-trained troops and hardware to the front line in late July to bolster its combat operations.

On Aug. 8, CNN wrote, citing U.S. and Western officials, that the initial "unrealistic" expectations by the West regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive contributes to the growing pressure on Kyiv to start peace talks with Russia, even at the price of territorial concessions.

The Western leadership receives increasingly "sobering" assessments on Ukraine's capacity for a breakthrough that would change the balance of the conflict, recognizing the challenges that Ukrainian troops face, the officials briefed on the latest intelligence reportedly told CNN.

Ukraine may be winning ‘world’s first cyberwar’
For Ukraine’s main cybersecurity agency, Russia’s full-scale war began over a month before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine from all directions – with a large cyber attack on Jan. 14, 2022. “It all started with an attack on state authorities, it was the largest attack in 17 years,” says Yurii Shch…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

On the battlefield

Ukrainian forces hold the initiative on the battlefield in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Oblast despite heavy Russian shelling, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported on Aug. 8.

The military reported that in 16 battles over the past day, 65 Russian soldiers were killed, 120 wounded, and three captured as prisoners of war, Cherevatyi said.

Russia also lost military hardware on the battlefield, including a tank, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, five trucks, and also an ammunition warehouse, and a communications hub.

"The enemy is desperately resisting, using all types of artillery, from mortars to multiple-launch rocket systems," he told national television.

The Bakhmut direction remains one of the main sectors of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military reported advances along the southern and northern flanks of the city, which fell to Russian forces in late May.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1. that Russia is concentrating its forces along the eastern front line, namely in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, trying to pull Ukrainian forces away from Bakhmut and stop their advance in that area.

On Aug. 8, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Klischiivka, Avdiivka, Siverne, Marinka, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Sanctions against Russia

The U.K. Foreign Office announced the largest sanctions package on Aug. 8 against individuals and companies outside Russia in an effort to curb Moscow's ability to obtain foreign military equipment.

The new sanctions target companies registered in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for their role in exporting microelectronics components used for military purposes against Ukraine.

The U.K. has also sanctioned 22 people from Iran, Slovakia, and Switzerland for facilitating foreign military supplies for Moscow.

The sanctions also targeted three Russian electronics companies for procuring microelectronics.

"Today's landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia's arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin's now struggling defense industry," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Despite Western sanctions to curb Russia's ability to produce weaponry such as missiles or drones, Moscow has been reportedly circumventing them by procuring these components from third countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, Iran, or China.

Kyiv's allies, including the U.S., the EU, and the U.K., previously vowed to crack down on the circumvention. The EU's 11th sanctions package was primarily aimed against Russia's ability to avoid Western sanctions.

Halushka, Shevchuk: A call to put Russian assets toward Ukraine’s reconstruction
Last week, the U.K. co-hosted the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Held on June 20-21, the event was dedicated to mobilizing the public and private sectors for Ukraine’s recovery. While a lot of brilliant plans were voiced, the elephant in the room remained the question of who will
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Halushka

9 killed, 82 injured in Aug. 7 Pokrovsk missile strike

The rescue operation finished nearly 24 hours after Russian forces struck downtown Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, with two Iskander missiles on Aug. 7, killing and injuring civilians, emergency workers, police officers, and the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that nine people were killed, and 82 were injured, including two children, one of which is in critical condition.

Five civilians, a rescuer, and a soldier are among the dead, while three other injured people are in critical condition — a police officer and two emergency workers, according to the regional authorities.

Since the beginning of the all-out war, 78 Ukrainian first responders were killed, and 280 were injured in Russian attacks while doing their job, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said on Aug. 8.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the Aug. 7 missile attack on Pokrovsk "hit a command post" of Ukraine's Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group.

The military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi dismissed the Russian claim, saying it's already the "third or fourth time" Russia is said to have destroyed this command post.

"This is Russian propaganda, which of course, does not correspond to reality…. Russian terrorists continue to fight with peaceful people," Cherevatyi told Ukrainska Pravda media outlet on Aug. 8, adding that Russian troops "will get a response from the 'destroyed' team of Khortytsia."

Pokrovsk is located some 40 kilometers from the front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces hit downtown Pokrovsk at 7:15 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. on Aug. 7, damaging 12 high-rise buildings, a hotel, a local prosecutor's office building, a Pension Fund building, a pharmacy, two shops, and two cafes.

Authors: Alexander Khrebet, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.