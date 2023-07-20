Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
EU adopts new sanctions against Iran to prevent export of drone components

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2023 6:56 PM
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, during a news conference at the European Union (EU) and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Council of the European Union has adopted new sanctions against Iran on July 20, "in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

The sanctions prohibit the export of components to Iran which are commonly used in the construction of attack drones. Six Iranians involved in supporting the Russian military are subject to an asset freeze and travel restrictions.  

The sanctions come after months of reports from the Ukrainian authorities that the Iranian-made Russian attack drones contain western parts. The kamikaze drones are used to exhaust and detect Ukrainian air defense prior to launching missiles.

An Iranian-made Shahed drone shot down by air defense over Mykolaiv on July 18 had the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on its engine. The Irish Department of Trade has said it is investigating how the components allegedly made in Ireland ended up in the drone.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov also reported on June 3 that the Ukrainian authorities found parts inside drones produced by Ukraine's allies.

The EU said in the sanctions announcement that it condemns "the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine."

The latest sanctions follow three previous drone-related measures, the last of which was in February 2023. The U.S. sanctioned seven Iranian entities for the same reason in January.

In June, the U.S. government issued guidance for the U.S. private sector about legal obligations and internal controls to curb Iran’s drone-related activities. The same month, it reported that Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory within its territory.

U.S. intelligence believes that the plant in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan could become operational in early 2024.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
