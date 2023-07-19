Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: Kyrgyzstan supplying military parts to Russia, US could respond with sanctions

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2023 9:40 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov (L) at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Companies in Kyrgyzstan are supplying Russia with sanctioned equipment and electronics, bypassing Western sanctions, the Washington Post has reported on July 19.

U.S. officials cited expressed concern about the increasing number of import-export companies in the country. They profit from Russia's demand for Asian and European components for drones, aircraft parts and bomb circuitry, which cannot be obtained directly due to sanctions.

According to the Washington Post, more often than not "such goods pass into Russia uninterrupted" through the Central Asian country.

Public records show that the overall volume of the country's exports to Russia jumped by 250% over the previous year, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The paper reported that "for some items, such as rifle scopes, there was no previous record of Kyrgyzstan ever exporting such goods to Russia."

The Biden administration is allegedly preparing sanctions against Kyrgyzstan in response. These could come as early as this week, according to WP sources.

However, according to Reuters, Kyrgyzstan has not been informed by the United States of possible action against Kyrgyzstan, referring to a Kyrgyz official as a source.

"We cannot be expected to police every entrepreneur and approve every transaction," said the source, adding that the country is in close contact with the relevant US and European authorities.

The report comes as Ukraine calls for stricter sanctions following the discovery of western-made parts in a Russian drone that was shot down on July 18 above Mykolaiv. The Irish Department of Trade has said it is investigating how the components allegedly made in Ireland ended up in the Iranian-made Shahed drone.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov had also reported on June 3 that the Ukrainian authorities found parts inside drones "that are not produced either in Iran or in Russia."

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.