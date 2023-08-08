Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Ukraine holds initiative in Bakhmut direction

by Martin Fornusek August 8, 2023 4:26 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldier fires from the artillery near the front line in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces hold the initiative on the battlefield in the Bakhmut direction despite heavy Russian artillery fire, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, said on Aug. 8.

"The Bakhmut direction remains to be a sector where our Defense Forces hold the initiative," Cherevatyi said on television.

"The enemy is desperately resisting, using all types of artillery, from mortars to multiple-launch rocket systems," he added.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions 508 times and launched six air strikes during the day.

Some 16 combat engagements occurred, leaving 65 Russian soldiers killed, 120 wounded, and three captured, Cherevatyi said. Russian losses also included a tank, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, an ammunition warehouse, five trucks, and a communications hub, he specified.

According to Cherevatyi, the quality and precision of Ukrainian artillery crews surpass the quantitative advantage of their Russian counterparts.

The Bakhmut direction remains one of the main sectors of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military reported advances along the southern and northern flanks of the city, which fell to Russian forces in late May.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 20 that the conditions are right for Ukraine to retake Bakhmut. While not giving a clear timeframe, he said that the operation will be attempted "as soon as possible."

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1. that Russia is concentrating its forces along the eastern front line, namely in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, trying to pull Ukrainian forces away from Bakhmut and stop their advance in that area.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
