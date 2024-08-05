Ukraine wants to create coalition to shoot down Russian missiles, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv will discuss with NATO the creation of a coalition of countries to help shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine's territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Aug. 4, Interfax Ukraine reported.

Russian missiles or drones have entered the airspace of Poland and Romania on several occasions, and their debris has been found on the territories of the two NATO countries bordering Ukraine.

Warsaw and Bucharest have repeatedly scrambled fighter jets to protect their airspace as Russian forces launched large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine, but the aircraft have never been used to destroy these targets.

"We must work on the technical possibility of using combat aircraft from neighboring countries against (Russian) missiles that hit Ukraine in the direction of our neighbors. Foremost, the countries of the alliance," Zelensky said.

Speaking to journalists, the president called such a move "a very big responsibility" that could be difficult for partners, but he tasked diplomats to organize a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting to discuss the issue.

"I want to try this tool so that NATO countries can discuss with Ukraine the possibility of such a small coalition of neighboring countries that will shoot down enemy missiles (over Ukraine)," he added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in mid-July that Warsaw was considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles flying toward Polish territory while they are still in Ukraine's airspace. The proposal was included in a security agreement signed between the two nations.

The idea encountered strong opposition among other NATO members. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said downing Russian drones or missiles over Ukraine was "out of the question," while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg implied such a step would drag the alliance into the war.

Videos spread on social media two weeks ago purported to show Romanian air defenses downing Russian drones during their attack on Ukraine, but Bucharest has refuted the claims.