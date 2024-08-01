Romania discovers more drone debris after Russia's earlier attacks on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed on July 31 that it had found more drone fragments near the village of Ceatalchioi, across the Danube River from the Ukrainian border.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on July 25 with 38 Shahed-type drones, targeting port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. Three drones were lost after crossing the border with Romania.

Later, Bucharest said that Russian drone debris had once again been found on their territory. Following the attack, the search for wreckage continued for several days along the Danube River, according to the statement.

Apart from Ceatalchioi village, searches were conducted near the settlements of Niculitel and Chilia Veche, but no wreckage was found there.

Romania's Defense Ministry said that the drone wreckage landed outside the settlements, and no people or infrastructure had been affected.

The ministry also condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine, saying that they are "unjustified and seriously contradict international law."

It was not the first time that wreckage of drones, likely from Russia, has been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

On July 25, Romania's Defense Ministry said it found Russian drone debris near the town of Plauru, across the Danube River from the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.