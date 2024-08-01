Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Drone attack, Drones, War
Edit post

Romania discovers more drone debris after Russia's earlier attacks on Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2024 9:20 AM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone are displayed at an exhibition featuring missiles and drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed on July 31 that it had found more drone fragments near the village of Ceatalchioi, across the Danube River from the Ukrainian border.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on July 25 with 38 Shahed-type drones, targeting port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. Three drones were lost after crossing the border with Romania.

Later, Bucharest said that Russian drone debris had once again been found on their territory. Following the attack, the search for wreckage continued for several days along the Danube River, according to the statement.

Apart from Ceatalchioi village, searches were conducted near the settlements of Niculitel and Chilia Veche, but no wreckage was found there.

Romania's Defense Ministry said that the drone wreckage landed outside the settlements, and no people or infrastructure had been affected.

The ministry also condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine, saying that they are "unjustified and seriously contradict international law."

It was not the first time that wreckage of drones, likely from Russia, has been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

On July 25, Romania's Defense Ministry said it found Russian drone debris near the town of Plauru, across the Danube River from the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Ukraine downs all 89 Russian drones launched in mass attack
Ukrainian air defense downed all 89 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia in a mass attack overnight, as well as one Kh-59 missile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on July 31.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Widespread YouTube outages recorded in Russia.

The news comes days after a Russian lawmaker warned that the government would deliberately slow down YouTube loading speeds in response to Google's refusal to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.