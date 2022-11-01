Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine, Turkey, UN to put ‘grain corridor’ on hold on Nov. 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2022 7:37 PM 1 min read
Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN announced they would put on hold the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Nov. 2, 2022, following Russia's decision to withdraw from the agreement. (Ministry of Infrastructure/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

“Ukrainian, Turkish, and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for Nov. 2,” according to the UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Center for the initiative. The statement follows Russia's decision to withdraw from the grain corridor agreement on Oct. 29.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported that despite Russia's move, in the last two days, 17 ships had passed through the corridor in both directions. Two of them arrived at Ukrainian ports for loading. Three vessels, loaded with 85.000 metric tons of agricultural products, left for African and European countries on Nov. 1, according to the ministry.

The UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Center said that it had carried out 36 inspections on board outbound vessels on Nov. 1“a temporary and extraordinary measure.”

On Oct. 29, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced that Moscow was suspending the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative over a drone attack on the occupied Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack on its Black Sea Fleet on Oct. 29. Ukraine hasn't commented on the alleged accusation.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Moscow had used a false pretext to block the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and that Ukraine had warned the international community of Russia's plans to do that.

The grain deal, in effect since Aug. 1, enabled 9.3 million tons of agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, much of which has been crucial for the food security of parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Over the past two weeks, Russia had begun casting doubt on its signing of an extension to the deal, set to expire in late November.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.