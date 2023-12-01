Skip to content
Reuters: Delivery of GLSDB long-range weapons by US to Ukraine pushed to 2024

by Martin Fornusek December 1, 2023 9:18 AM 1 min read
A graphic visualisation of a launched Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB). (SAAB)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will likely receive its first large batch of the U.S.-pledged Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) long-range weapons, adapted to strike at a range of 160 kilometers, in early 2024, Reuters reported on Nov. 30, citing the Pentagon and sources familiar with the matter.

GLSDB can be used by the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and has roughly twice the range compared to the munitions currently used by Ukraine, potentially strengthening Kyiv's long-strike abilities.

The delivery of the GPS-guided rocket-propelled bombs was announced in February, with initial estimates putting their time of arrival to Ukraine in late 2023.

Because the Pentagon's contract with Boeing to begin the production was signed only in March, the manufacturer is expected to provide GLSDB to the U.S. in December, according to Reuters.

This will be followed by months of testing before it can be shipped to Ukraine.

The modern weapons system co-developed by Boeing and Swedish Saab defense company is currently not in operation by the U.S.

Russia claimed that it had shot down a GLSDB bomb in March, but a U.S. official told Reuters that none of these weapons had been delivered to Ukraine so far.

GLSDB would augment Ukraine's long-range arsenal for strikes against Russia's rear. Washington delivered a limited amount of Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS), most likely of the variation with a range of 160 kilometers, to Ukraine in October.

Author: Martin Fornusek
