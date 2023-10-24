Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Danilov: ATACMS exceeded Ukraine's expectations

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2023 12:28 AM 2 min read
U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill on July 29, 2017. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said the first batch of long-range Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) provided to Ukraine "exceeded expectations," and attacks by Russian helicopters have decreased as a result of the missiles, Liga news outlet reported on Oct. 24.

"When we started receiving ATACMS, and the first batch that was there, and the application of the first batch — it exceeded all expectations. Keep in mind that after that the attacks decreased, as far as [attacks] by helicopters on our troops are concerned," Danilov said.

A large portion of Russian helicopters have also "escaped" from occupied Crimea, the secretary added.

Ukrainian forces used U.S.-supplied ATACMS for the first time on Oct. 17 to strike Russian military airfields in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Luhansk.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the strikes possibly damaged nine Russian military helicopters in Berdiansk and five more in Luhansk, but the extent of damage is still unconfirmed.

The U.S. has provided around 20 ATACMS to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Oct. 18, citing two Western officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had long campaigned for the donation of these weapons due to their range, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets deep behind the front line.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
