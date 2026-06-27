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Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub supplying Moscow for 2nd time this month, military says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub supplying Moscow for 2nd time this month, military says
The satellite image of the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir Oblast. (SBU / Ukrainian Pravda)

Ukrainian forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir Oblast for the second time this month, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on June 27.

The strike is part of a 40-day campaign approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 25, which he said is aimed at "compelling" Russia to end the war.

The Vtorovo oil pumping and dispatching station, located around 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow, is a strategic energy infrastructure hub that supplies fuel to Moscow Oblast.

According to the SBU, drones of the Alpha special forces unit hit technical buildings at the facility, causing explosions. Previously, the SBU hit the same facility on June 10.

Operated by Transneft, Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly, the Vtorovo station pumps raw materials from refineries in central Russia to export terminals and domestic consumers.

The facility also supplies fuel to major Russian airports, including Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo near Moscow.

Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexandr Avdeev didn't report on the attack at the time of the publication.

The Vtorovo station is located about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Ukraine's eastern border.

Ukraine regularly attacks Russian oil assets and military facilities with its domestically produced long-range weapons. As Ukraine's homegrown drone production has expanded and improved, so has its ability to disrupt Russian fuel production, aviation operations, and exports.

In a separate strike on June 27, Ukrainian-made long-range Flamingo FP-5 missiles "successfully struck" a key Russian military-industrial facility in the city of Volgograd.

read also

Ukraine’s SBU to wage 40-day pressure campaign against Russia, Zelensky says
Ukraine’s Flamingo missiles ‘successfully struck’ key Russian military plant in Volgograd, Zelensky says
Attacks on RussiaSBUUkrainian strikes in RussiaRussian oilUkraineRussiaOil refineriesUkrainian attackOil
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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