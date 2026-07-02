Ukraine strikes major Russian oil refinery, railway bridge in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, General Staff says

Ukraine struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries and targets in Russian-occupied territories, including a railway bridge, overnight on July 2, Ukraine's General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces hit the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the city of Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast as part of efforts to "reduce Russia's military and economic potential."

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery is Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery and second-largest producer of gasoline with an annual processing capacity of around 17 million metric tons of crude oil. It also produces diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, and other petroleum products, including supplies used by the Russian military.

The General Staff said the strike caused a fire at the facility and damaged the refinery's AVT-6 primary crude oil processing unit. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin said in a Telegram post on the morning of July 2 that the region has been repelling drone attacks by Ukraine since the night, while the region's air defense forces destroyed 30 aerial targets. He reported one person was killed in the attack.

0:00 / 1× The smoke rose after a Ukrainian strike on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, on July 2, 2026. (Exilenova Plus+/Telegram)

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez refinery halted operations after being damaged in a previous Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reported on June 25, citing two industry sources.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone strikes on Russian energy assets, including multiple strikes on facilities in and around Moscow. The campaign has focused on oil refineries and fuel depots, which are critical to sustaining Russia's war effort.

Ukraine also struck targets inside Russian-occupied territories overnight on July 2 the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces hit a railway bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River near the occupied town of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces use the bridge to transport troops, weapons, and military equipment.

The General Staff also reported strikes on a Russian command and observation post near Vilshana in Russian-occupied Kharkiv Oblast, and a Russian drone warehouse near Kamianka in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.